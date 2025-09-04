RIOT IQ TEST Launches Revolutionary Online Intelligence Testing Platform

MENAFN - GetNews)



"RIOT IQ Test"The first professional online IQ test built on over a century of intelligence research meets modern psychometric standards

RIOT IQ TEST , a breakthrough in digital intelligence assessment, today announced the launch of its comprehensive online IQ testing platform. The Reasoning and Intelligence Online Test (RIOT IQ TEST) represents the first professional-grade intelligence test designed specifically for online administration while adhering to rigorous scientific standards established by leading psychological associations.

Addressing the Gap in Digital Intelligence Assessment

Traditional intelligence testing has long been confined to clinical settings, creating barriers to access for researchers, institutions, and individuals seeking reliable cognitive assessment. RIOT IQ bridges this gap by delivering a scientifically validated, professional-grade IQ test through an accessible online platform.

"We've created something that didn't exist before-a truly professional online intelligence test that maintains the same rigorous standards as traditional clinical assessments," said Dr. Russell T. Warne, Chief Scientist at RIOT IQ and distinguished educational psychology scholar. "The RIOT test combines over a century of intelligence research with modern computerized testing capabilities."

Comprehensive Cognitive Assessment

The RIOT test evaluates five core cognitive abilities based on the well-established Cattell-Horn-Carroll (CHC) model of intelligence:



Verbal Reasoning - Language comprehension and verbal problem-solving

Visuospatial Ability - Spatial reasoning and visual processing

Working Memory - Information retention and manipulation

Processing Speed - Cognitive efficiency and response time Reaction Time - Neural processing speed measurement



The comprehensive assessment includes 15 subtests and can be completed in 60 minutes or less, making it both thorough and efficient for various applications.

Rigorous Scientific Standards

RIOT IQ stands as the only online intelligence test that meets all educational and psychological testing standards set by the American Educational Research Association, the American Psychological Association, and the National Council on Measurement in Education. The test has been normed on a representative sample of native English speakers aged 18 and older in the United States.

The development process included extensive bias reduction measures, with a diverse panel of cognitive, educational, and school psychologists conducting sensitivity reviews to ensure fairness and equity across all demographics.

Multiple Testing Options for Diverse Needs

RIOT IQ offers four distinct testing versions to accommodate different requirements:



Basic IQ Test (Free) - 8-minute assessment with ±14.9 IQ margin of error

Enhanced IQ Test - 14-minute assessment with ±7.5 IQ margin of error

Full IQ Test - 52-minute comprehensive assessment with ±2.3 IQ margin of error Custom IQ Test - Tailored assessments for specific institutional needs



Professional Platform for Researchers and Clinicians

Beyond individual testing, RIOT IQ provides a comprehensive platform for psychologists, researchers, clinicians, and institutions to administer assessments. The platform supports professional use cases while maintaining the same rigorous psychometric standards across all applications.

Academic Recognition and Validation

The RIOT test has received endorsements from leading academic institutions, including reviews from experts at the University of Missouri, Southwestern University, Texas A&M University, Michigan State University, and other prestigious universities. Reviewers have praised the test's innovative item types, rigorous development process, and comprehensive approach to intelligence measurement.

About Dr. Russell T. Warne

Dr. Russell T. Warne brings over a decade of expertise in educational psychology, research, and psychometrics to RIOT IQ. He earned his Ph.D. from Texas A&M University and has published extensively in prestigious journals including Psychological Bulletin and Intelligence. He is the author of "In the Know: Debunking 35 Myths About Human Intelligence" (Cambridge University Press, 2020) and has received awards from the MENSA Foundation and the National Association for Gifted Children.

Availability and Access

The RIOT IQ testing platform is now available online, with both free and premium testing options. The platform is designed for compatibility across mobile and desktop devices, ensuring accessibility for users worldwide.

About RIOT IQ

RIOT IQ is dedicated to advancing intelligence assessment through scientifically rigorous, accessible online testing. Built on over a century of intelligence research and adhering to the highest psychometric standards, RIOT represents the future of cognitive assessment for professionals and individuals alike.

For more information about RIOT IQ and to access testing options, visit