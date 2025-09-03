Anupam Kher Enjoys A Magical Encounter With Shreya Ghoshal & M M Keeravani
The video dropped by 'Tanvi: The Great' maker on his IG opened with Kher expressing his excitement at being joined by these two.
Talking about the composer, Shreya said: "Keeravani sir's songs sound the most beautiful in his own voice." She further revealed that her favorite song of the composer is 'Awarapan Banjarapan' from "Jism" (2003).
As she begins to croon the beautiful track in her melodious voice, Keeravani joins in, making it a memorable moment.
However, the 'Baahubli' composer pointed out the contradiction that while 'Awarapan' means loneliness, two people are singing the track.
Correcting him politely, Kher said, "Sir, Awarapan is not loneliness, but a kind of freedom, abandoning. Over here, it is used as a very, very free approach to life."
"MAGICAL ENCOUNTER: I had the pleasure and privilege of meeting two magicians from the world of music - @mmkeeravaani sir and dearest @shreyaghoshal! Even their casual humming can transport one to a world of peace and tranquility! The meeting happened few days back. But its impact will remain for a long long time! Loved the encounter! Jai Ho! #Music #MMKeeravani #Shreyaghoshal" Kher captioned the post.
On Monday, Kher offered prayers to the famous Lalbaugcha Raja without any VIP arrangements.
Sharing a string of photos and videos from his religious visit, he penned a note that read:“Aaj Lalbaug ke Raja ke darshan ka saubhagya prapt hua. Bina kisi VIP darshan ke intazam ke gaya tha. To kuch aur accha laga. (Today I got the opportunity to visit the king of Lalbagh. Went without any VIP visit. So it felt even better.)"
“Woh baat alag hai bhakton ka pyaar aur organizers ki daya bhavna bani rahi. Lakhon ki taadaad mein log aate hain. Lekin kamaal ka anushasan aur vyavastha dekh kar garv hota hai. Bhaktjanon ki Ganpati ke prati bhavnaayein atoot hain. Ganpati Bappa Morya! (What stood out was the love of the devotees and the kindness of the organizers. Despite lakhs of people coming, the discipline and management were truly commendable. The devotees' devotion towards Ganpati is unwavering. Ganpati Bappa Morya!)," Kher further added.
