Nitish Kumar Reviews Pitru Paksha Mela Preparations In Gaya

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 3 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Gaya on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming Pitru Paksha Mela, one of the most significant religious gatherings for Hindus in the region.

The Chief Minister began his visit by offering prayers at the Vishnupad temple, where he performed rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum.

He then inspected arrangements at key sites, including the Falgu River, Rubber Dam, Devghat, and Sitakund, seeking detailed updates from officials about the ongoing works to ensure smooth conduct of the fair.

Later, Nitish Kumar chaired a review meeting at the Gaya Collectorate, where development projects and mela-related arrangements were discussed in detail.

Senior officials, including the District Magistrate and SSP of Gaya, were present.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to visit Chakand block, where he will interact with Jeevika Didis and lay the foundation stones for several schemes.

Following this, he will travel to Belaganj, the constituency of JD(U) MLA Manorama Devi, to address a grand public meeting at Padav Maidan, where a large gathering is expected.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place in view of the Chief Minister's tour.

The Pitru Paksha Mela is starting from September 8 and will continue for around 2 weeks, allowing pilgrims to participate in the spiritual ceremonies and prayers, which hold great significance in Hindu traditions.

The event is a major religious gathering, with Gaya being one of the holiest places for performing this ancestral ritual.

Every year, devotees from across the globe who believe in Hindu culture flock to Gaya to perform the 'pind daan' rituals for their ancestors during the Pitru Paksha Mela.

Along with Gaya, large gatherings are also seen in the Punpun block of Patna, where similar ancestral rites are performed with equal devotion.

The Bihar government makes special arrangements for the event every year to provide good facilities, including accommodation, transport and others to devotees who attend the fair.