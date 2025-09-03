Putin Acknowledges Minor Issues with China
(MENAFN) During a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin remarked that Russia has identified “three problems” in its relationship with China.
Speaking alongside Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Putin expressed surprise at how smooth bilateral ties have been, noting that Russia has “almost no issues” with China, even fewer than with some other nations.
He mentioned that while a few concerns were identified, he intends to discuss them later, emphasizing that Russia remains committed to progressing in its cooperation with China.
Putin further highlighted the strength of Russia’s relations with Belarus. He pointed out that trade between the two nations has surpassed $50 billion, reflecting a robust economic partnership.
Lukashenko echoed this sentiment and took the opportunity to commend Putin on his recent summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska.
“I would like to congratulate you on having an excellent meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska. We applauded you – both sides, because there is no need to say that one has won and the other lost – no, you worked great together," Lukashenko stated.
He also criticized Western reactions to the situation in Ukraine, claiming they were limited to negative rhetoric. “I looked at the Ukraine issue: they have nothing to counter. They only shout in the West: ‘Bad, bad.’ Well, things are always bad with them. I think they will also become wiser and join the initiatives that you outlined with the US president,” he added.
Additionally, Putin held a one-on-one discussion with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
According to a statement from the Kremlin, the meeting concentrated on further enhancing ties between Russia and Uzbekistan.
Speaking alongside Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Putin expressed surprise at how smooth bilateral ties have been, noting that Russia has “almost no issues” with China, even fewer than with some other nations.
He mentioned that while a few concerns were identified, he intends to discuss them later, emphasizing that Russia remains committed to progressing in its cooperation with China.
Putin further highlighted the strength of Russia’s relations with Belarus. He pointed out that trade between the two nations has surpassed $50 billion, reflecting a robust economic partnership.
Lukashenko echoed this sentiment and took the opportunity to commend Putin on his recent summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska.
“I would like to congratulate you on having an excellent meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska. We applauded you – both sides, because there is no need to say that one has won and the other lost – no, you worked great together," Lukashenko stated.
He also criticized Western reactions to the situation in Ukraine, claiming they were limited to negative rhetoric. “I looked at the Ukraine issue: they have nothing to counter. They only shout in the West: ‘Bad, bad.’ Well, things are always bad with them. I think they will also become wiser and join the initiatives that you outlined with the US president,” he added.
Additionally, Putin held a one-on-one discussion with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
According to a statement from the Kremlin, the meeting concentrated on further enhancing ties between Russia and Uzbekistan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment