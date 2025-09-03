Torrential Rains Take More Lives in India
(MENAFN) At least six additional lives have been lost in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh as unrelenting monsoon rains continue to strike the northern regions of the country.
These recent fatalities have pushed the cumulative death count to 371 across Himachal Pradesh and neighboring Punjab since late June, according to government sources.
A deadly landslide occurred on Tuesday in the Mandi district of the mountainous Himachal Pradesh, resulting in six casualties.
This was confirmed by Amar Negi, a high-ranking regional official, during a press briefing on Wednesday.
Himachal Pradesh, located in the northern part of India, has suffered widespread destruction since the arrival of the monsoon in June.
The persistent downpours have caused havoc throughout the state, leading to numerous landslides and severe infrastructure damage.
As of Wednesday, the Himachal Pradesh disaster management authorities reported that the total number of rain-related deaths, including those from landslides, has reached 341 in the region.
Officials have also noted that several new landslides have occurred due to renewed rainfall in recent days.
The Indian Meteorological Department issued a forecast on Tuesday night, predicting moderate to heavy rain across northern states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.
These warnings reflect the continued threat posed by the extreme weather.
Meanwhile, the state of Punjab has been grappling with widespread flooding caused by the heavy monsoon showers.
Authorities have reported that 30 individuals have died, and thousands more have been forced to evacuate their homes.
Official statistics indicate that more than 300,000 residents in Punjab have been affected by the floods.
The continuous downpours, along with overflowing rivers and regulated water discharges from dam reservoirs, have impacted all 23 districts within the state, according to a national public broadcaster.
