Using Abusive Words For Anyone's Mother Not In Our Culture: Tejashwi Yadav
The issue has gained momentum, with the BJP announcing a 'Bihar Bandh' on Thursday over the issue.
“A mother is a mother, no matter whose mother she is. Even the speechless have a mother. Using abusive words for anyone's mother is not in our 'sanskaar,'” Tejashwi said, while addressing the media persons in Patna.
Tejashwi Yadav said,“The PM himself campaigned for Revanna. At that time a remark was made about a girlfriend worth Rs 50 crore. He used abusive words against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and even questioned Nitish Kumar's DNA.”
The RJD leader further alleged that BJP leaders, including MLAs, had used derogatory words against him and his mother and sisters inside the Assembly.
“Even the person who made indecent remarks about our spokesperson, Sarika Paswan, was rewarded by the BJP by inducting him into the party. Why was the Prime Minister silent then? Where was he then?,” Tejashwi charged.
Tejashwi Yadav said that the people of Bihar and the country are seeing and understanding everything and that pretentious and adulterated politics will not work anymore.
Tejashwi further accused the BJP of orchestrating shutdowns out of fear of losing public support.
“The people of the government are closing Bihar, and when the Prime Minister comes, schools get closed automatically. The BJP is scared because the people have given us immense support in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,'” he said.
Tejashwi's counter-attack comes amid an escalating war of words between the NDA and the Opposition Bloc, with the“mother” remark controversy now dominating the Bihar election narrative.
