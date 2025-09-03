KCR Family Paying For Their Sins, Says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 3 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday reacted to the feud in the family of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, saying they are paying for their sins.

Alleging that the family members were fighting over sharing the 'corruption money', he denied that he was behind anyone.

He asked the family of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief not to drag him into their fight.

Addressing a programme in Mahabubnagar district, the Chief Minister reacted to the suspension of KCR's daughter K. Kavitha from BRS and her resignation from the party.

Stating that the nature of the KCR family is punishing, he added that they once vowed not to allow any party to survive and sent several people to jail in false cases.

“They did not want others to even dream of becoming MLAs. Today, they have turned against each other. They don't need others. They will stab themselves,” he said and remarked that one has to reap what they sow.

The Chief Minister said that after massive corruption, there was a fight in the KCR family over sharing the money.

Revanth Reddy asked the KCR family not to drag him into their family feud.“One says I am behind Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, the other says I am behind Kavitha. Why will I be behind any Trash?” he asked.

Stating that he is a leader, Revanth Reddy said he would lead from the front and stand by the four crore people of Telangana.

“People have already rejected you, and you are like a demonetised one-rupee note. Time will wash you away,” he said.

The Chief Minister, who was once associated with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), also referred to the party.“TDP was an excellent party. It gave opportunities to many, but because of conspiracies of some people, it is facing problems in Telangana,” he said.

He was speaking at the furnace lighting ceremony of SGD-Corning Technologies Private Limited at Vemula in the Mahabubnagar district.

He said Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) district was once known for migration, but now it is becoming a hub to provide jobs to unemployed youth.

Revanth Reddy said the district suffered due to a lack of irrigation and education, and his government was focusing on both sectors.

He said the government has taken the initiative to set up Young Indian Integrated Residential Schools in 14 constituencies in the district at a cost of Rs 2,800 crore.