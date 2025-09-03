Shilpa Shetty's Business Partner Clarifies The Reason Behind The Closing Of Bastian Bandra
However, now, Shilpa's business partner clarified that the closing of the Bandra restaurant is not the end of the brand, but rather the beginning of something new.
”Bandra was our beginning, and while that chapter closes, two new stories are waiting to be written,” said Ranjit Bindra, the Founder & CEO of Bastian Hospitality.
He added that as they bid adieu to their flagship venture, they look forward to adding two exciting new chapters in their culinary journey.
Bindra informed that by mid-October, the iconic Bandra space will be transformed into Ammakai - a specialty South Indian restaurant.
With this, they wish to pay homage to the depth of South Indian culinary traditions, with recipes steeped in heritage, and enriched with regional flavours.
Not just that, they are also expanding their reach to the shores of Juhu with the Bastian Beach Club.
"Bandra was where Bastian's journey began, and it will always remain close to us. As we evolve, it feels right to honour the depth of South Indian cuisine through Ammakai, while also bringing the energy and indulgence of Bastian to Juhu in a fresh new way. We're closing one chapter, but two new stories are waiting to be written, and we can't wait to welcome you into them," Bindra added.
For those who do not know, Shilpa and Raj were booked by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly defrauding a Mumbai-based businessman of INR 60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal linked to their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.
According to Mumbai Police, a businessman named Deepak Kothari has accused Shilpa and Raj of cheating. He alleged that the money, given between 2015 and 2023 for business expansion, was used for personal expenses.
