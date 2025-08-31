Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Diplomat Stresses Need for Revitalizing Political Progress in Libya


2025-08-31 07:43:14
(MENAFN) Libya’s Presidency Council head, Mohamed al-Menfi, met Tuesday in Tripoli with US chargé d’affaires Jeremy Berndt to explore ways to accelerate the country’s political transition and lay the groundwork for upcoming national elections.

A council statement indicated that both leaders stressed the urgent necessity of revitalizing the stalled political process, underlining that a comprehensive settlement is essential to pave the way for credible elections capable of reunifying institutions and ending years of political division.

Their discussions also covered recent political, economic, and security developments, as well as opportunities to deepen cooperation between Washington and Tripoli.

This high-level meeting followed UN envoy Hanna Tetteh’s presentation of a new plan to the Security Council, proposing presidential and parliamentary elections within 18 months.

The UN has long been mediating Libya’s path to elections, striving to resolve the ongoing power struggle between the rival administrations headquartered in Tripoli (west) and Benghazi (east).

For many Libyans, the long-postponed vote remains the sole hope to conclude over a decade of conflict and transitional governance since Muammar Gaddafi’s 2011 downfall.

On the economic front, al-Menfi and Berndt focused on supporting the Higher Financial Committee, responsible for monitoring expenditures of Libya’s National Oil Corporation and the state electricity company. The council emphasized that the objective is to enhance transparency, accountability, and effective governance within key sovereign institutions.

Established last July, the committee was formed amid rising tensions over equitable distribution of oil revenues, Libya’s primary source of wealth.

