Malavika Mohanan Gives Mohanlal A Nickname!
Taking to her Instagram page, Malavika penned a lengthy note in which she thanked the director of the film, Sathiyan Anthikad, for giving her the character Haritha in the film.
She wrote, "Sathyan Sir, thank you for giving me Haritha. It has been a dream of mine since I began acting to work with you. Beyond my deep admiration for your films, what has always moved me most is the way you write your female characters- with such depth, nuance, and grace. They live, breathe, and linger long after the story ends."
The actress pointed out that the ace director had been so incredibly kind, sensitive, and thoughtful throughout the process of making the film.
She said the director had made the experience feel not just creatively fulfilling, but also deeply personal and nurturing. "This chapter will always have the most colourful bookmark in my journey," she told director Sathiyan Anthikad.
Malavika also thanked actor Mohanlal, who plays the lead in the film. She wrote, "...everyone already knows how incredible you are as an actor. It feels silly to state the obvious. But what's stayed with me the most is the kindness and genuine care you've shown me, especially as a younger actor trying to find my way. You've been so patient and supportive, always encouraging me and making the set feel like a lovely, welcoming place."
The actress went on to say that Mohanlal always knew how to lighten the mood and make tricky, tough days feel a little easier.
"Honestly, I never imagined I'd get the chance to work alongside you in such a meaningful role, and it ended up being one of the most precious experiences of my life. I'm truly grateful- not just for the opportunity itself, but for the kindness and generosity you gave me at every step. It meant more than I can ever put into words," she wrote.
She ended the note saying, "Also you're such a pookie and so adorable! Wasn't pookie lal the perfect nickname for him?"
She signed off by asking audiences to watch the film in theatres if they hadn't already watched it, saying, "I promise you it'll steal at least a tiny bit of your heart."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment