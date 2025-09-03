Maha Cabinet Clears 15 Key Decisions On Urban Infra Development, Amendments To Two Laws

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The Maharashtra cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved 15 decisions on Wednesday, including those concerning urban infrastructure development and amendments to the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, and the Factories Act, 1948.

This is in line with the Centre's move to amend these Acts to keep pace with the requirements of fast fast-changing economy.

In a significant move to boost urban transport infrastructure, the cabinet gave approval for loans for the Thane Circular Metro, Pune Metro Line-2, Line-4 and Nagpur Metro Phase-2.

The cabinet gave clearance to accept contingent liabilities of externally supported loans, enter into project agreements, loan agreements and secondary financing agreements for the Metro Rail projects of Thane Inner Circular Metro Project, Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi Metro Rail Corridor, Swargate to Katraj Metro Rail Corridor, Vanaz to Ramwadi (Route No. 2) extension route Vanaz to Chandni Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi (Vitthalwadi), Pune Metro Route-4 (Khadakwasla Swargate Hadapsar-Kharadi) and Nal Stop Warje-Manikbagh (Sub-Route) and Nagpur Metro Rail Phase-2.

The cabinet approved the Metro Line 11 project from Anik Depot-Wadala to Gateway of India in Mumbai with a provision of Rs 23,487.51 crore.

Further, the cabinet approved two new stations on Pune Metro - Balajinagar, Bibvewadi on the Swargate to Katraj metro line and the shifting of Katraj metro station towards the south by about 421 meters and a provision of Rs 683.11 crore for this.

The cabinet approved a loan for the purchase of local (suburban) trains under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project Phase-3 (MUTP-3) and 3A (MUTP-3A) projects. Also approved to provide assistance entirely from Railway and state government funds instead of taking external aid loans, as well as to provide 50 per cent financial participation on behalf of the state government.

The cabinet cleared 50 per cent financial participation of the state government in the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-3 B). Provision will be made for the project cost of the third and fourth lines of the Pune to Lonavala local (suburban railway). The financial burden will be borne on the lines of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project.

In the case of the elevated road between Thane and Navi Mumbai International Airport, the cabinet approved its implementation on a BOT (Build Operate - Transfer) basis under Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) through CIDCO Corporation.

The cabinet also cleared the construction of the Outer Ring Road around Nagpur city and four traffic islands along it. The Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority will develop an Outer Ring Road around Nagpur city and four adjacent truck and bus terminals.

The cabinet approved an increase in the financial aid for the disabled under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Shravan Bal Yojana to Rs 2,500 from Rs 1,500.

The cabinet cleared a policy regarding ash usage in state-run MahaGenco's thermal power generation plants.

The cabinet also approved the implementation of the Central government's Pre-Secondary Scholarship Scheme instead of the Golden Jubilee Tribal Pre-Secondary Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Tribe students in Classes 9 and 10.

Additionally, the cabinet approved a provision of Rs 3,750 crore for the construction of the new High Court complex at Bandra (East) in Mumbai.