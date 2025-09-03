S. Korea To Bolster Three-Axis Deterrence System Against N. Korea
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- South Korea aims to strengthen its three-axis deterrence system against North Korean threats and build a cutting-edge combat system with an 8.2 percent hike in the defense budget proposal for next year, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Under the proposal submitted to the National Assembly the previous day, the ministry sought a budget of KRW 66.3 trillion (USD 47.6 billion) for next year. It marked the biggest on-year expansion in seven years since an 8.2 percent increase in 2019, the report said.
The increased budget will be allocated with a focus on building "overwhelming" response capabilities as South Korea eyes the transition of wartime operational command (OPCON) to Seoul from Washington, the ministry said.
It plans to spend KRW 8.9 trillion (USD 6.4 billion), up 22.3 percent from this year, on strengthening the three-axis structure that comprises the Korea Air and Missile Defense multilayered missile shield system, the Kill Chain preemptive strike platform, and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation system.
South Korea eyes the OPCON transfer under President Lee Jae Myung's five-year term. The security policy goal had been long stalled in the face of North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
South Korea's defense spending for 2025 accounted for 2.32 percent of GDP.
During his visit to Washington last month, Lee vowed to increase defense spending in a bid to bolster the country's security posture. (end)
