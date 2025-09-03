Rising Stars of Dal Lake Shine at Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025

By Nasir Hussain

Srinagar- Srinagar witnessed a proud moment this year as Dal Lake became the host of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025. Amid the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir's waters, the youth of Mir Behri community scripted history by bringing home three medals-one gold, one silver, and one bronze-despite limited resources and facilities.

The outstanding achievement came from three talented young men who proved that passion and perseverance can conquer every obstacle. Mohsin Ali of Kand Mohalla clinched the Gold Medal, showcasing exceptional skill and determination. Sajjad Hussain of Akhoon Mohalla secured the Silver Medal with a performance that reflects dedication and hard work. Mohammad Hussain of Kand Mohalla earned the Bronze Medal, standing tall as a beacon of inspiration for future athletes.

Their victory is not only a matter of personal triumph but also a source of pride for the entire region and community. On behalf of Masjid Imam Mahdi (a.s.) Syed Merak Shah Colony Habak I extend heartfelt congratulations, prayers, and appreciation to these shining stars, their proud parents, their dedicated coaches, and all those who supported them on this journey.

This milestone achievement proves that even with minimal facilities, our youth can compete at national levels and bring glory to Jammu & Kashmir. What they need is proper awareness, teamwork, inter-community coordination, and above all, a structured platform that nurtures their talent and guides them toward greater heights.