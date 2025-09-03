Relief From Heavy Rainfall Expected By Evening: Div Com Kashmir

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Anshul Garg addresses presser in Srinagar

Srinagar- Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg on Wednesday said that the weather forecast suggests a relief from the heavy rainfall soon and that it will decrease by afternoon.

Speaking with reporters, Anshul Garg said since last night rainfall has been heavy, particularly in south and central Kashmir, which has caused water levels to rise at Ram Munshi Bagh and Sangam.

He said that the latest forecast by India Meteorological Department suggests rainfall should decrease by afternoon, and relief is expected by evening.

He said that the Irrigation and Flood Control teams have pre-placed contingencies and at vulnerable spots like Bone and Joint hospital sandbags are being placed and will be completed in a few hours.”

He said that in the low-lying areas of south Kashmir, district teams are working round the clock and some families have already been shifted.