Inclement Weather: Health Deptt On High Alert In Kashmir

Secretary Health and Medical Education, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah

Srinagar- Secretary Health and Medical Education, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, on Wednesday said the administration is fully geared to ensure uninterrupted medical services amid inclement weather conditions in Kashmir.

Speaking to the media in Srinagar, Shah said,“The water level is increasing everywhere.”

He added that hospitals, from primary health centres to tertiary care facilities are fully functional, with doctors and staff asked to remain on high alert.“We are visiting hospitals to review essential medical emergency preparedness. Efforts are being made to arrange any lacking medicines and essentials,” he said.

The Secretary further said health camps have been started in affected areas of Jammu, while door-to-door medical care is being provided to residents in vulnerable villages.