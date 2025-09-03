U.S. Treasury Secretary Says Trump Weighs Sanctions on Russia
(MENAFN) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that "all options are on the table" as the Trump administration considers fresh sanctions against Russia due to its ongoing assault on Ukrainian cities.
In an exclusive interview with media, Bessent responded to questions regarding potential actions against Moscow.
“(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, since the historic meeting in Anchorage, since the phone call, when the European leaders and (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy were at the White House the following Monday, has done the opposite of following through on what he indicated he wanted to do. As a matter of fact, he has, in a despicable, despicable manner, increased the bombing campaign,” Bessent stated.
The Treasury Secretary emphasized that President Donald Trump was carefully considering all available options. “So I think with President (Donald) Trump, all options are on the table, and I think we’ll be examining those very closely this week,” he added.
Following his meeting with Putin on August 15 in Alaska, Trump expressed that he would know within "two weeks" whether progress toward ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict could be made, while hinting at potential sanctions against Moscow. He has warned that a lack of progress would likely lead to "massive sanctions or massive tariffs or both."
In a separate interview with media, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that while new sanctions remain an option for President Trump, imposing them would effectively end any ongoing diplomatic talks.
