Why Donald Trump Should Fear Nick Fuentes

Nick Fuentes is only 27, yet his reach already extends further than men twice his age. He is not a sideshow. He is not a fringe curiosity.

He is a rising force with the ability to disrupt Republican Party politics for years to come. For President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, brushing him aside or looking the other way is not an option.

Too many pundits lazily compare Fuentes to far-right icon Alex Jones. The truth is, there's no real comparison. Jones was, and still is, a carnival act. He hawks snake-oil supplements, screams like a lunatic and cries on ai for attention.

He is emotionally incontinent and ideologically inconsisten . He craves credibility but has never earned it. His following is loyal but limited, and his clownish antics keep him locked on the margins.

Fuentes is cut from a very different right-wing cloth. He is disciplined, while Jones is deranged. He is deliberate; Jones is desperate. He doesn't need to shout to be heard.

He presents controversial ideas in calm, sharp language that resonates with a generation of disillusioned young men. That alone makes him far more dangerous than Jones ever was.

At the core of his project sits the so-called“Groyper army.” This is not a movement of rallies and door-knocking. It is a digital swarm-organized, relentless and perfectly adapted to today's online battlefields.