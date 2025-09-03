Bio-Based PET Market Size, Research Report Global Forecast Till 2031 CAGR Of 7.9%

Bio-based PET Market Analysis

The global bio-based PET market is projected to reach $941.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bio-based PET market was estimated at $441.3 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $941.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Download Sample PDF (502 Pages PDF with Insights):The global bio-based PET market is analyzed across application, end-use industry, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.Based on application, the beverages segment held more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The others segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:Based on end-user industry, the packaging segment garnered nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The electrical and electronics segment, nonetheless, would project the fastest CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period.Based on region, the global bio-based PET market across Asia-Pacific generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.2% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.Access Full Summary Report:The key market players analyzed in the global bio-based PET market report include Amyris, Anellotech Inc., Biome Bioplastics, Braskem, DAIKIN, Gevo Inc., Kuraray Co., Ltd., M&G Chemicals, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A, Total Energies, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Solvay, Teijin Limited, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Toray Industries Inc, and Toyota Tsusho Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.For More Details:

