'Poor Man Never Dreams For Himself, But...': Auto Driver's Moving Late-Night Confession Goes Viral

A late-night auto ride in the city turned into a moment of reckoning for a corporate employee, who shared his moving encounter with an auto-rickshaw driver in his 50s. What began as small talk soon turned into a story of quiet sacrifice, resilience, and the invisible struggles that often go unnoticed in the daily rush of urban life.

The passenger, shared his encounter on Reddit and said he, exhausted after a long day at work, struck up a conversation with the driver, asking if he always worked this late. The driver's weary smile carried more weight than words.

“Bhaiya, do betiyan hain. Ek ke liye coaching fees deni hai, doosri ke school ka kharcha. Din mein 700–800 banta hai, usmein se aadha toh gas aur kiraya chala jaata hai. Raat ko chalata hoon taaki unki padhai na ruk jaye,” he explained.

For him, the 14–16 hours behind the wheel were not just about survival but about securing a future for his daughters. His words, spoken without self-pity, revealed the stark reality; dreams for himself were a luxury he could never afford.

Then came the line that cut deep into the passenger's conscience,“Gareeb aadmi sapne nahi dekhta apne liye, sirf apne bachon ke liye. Mere liye toh bas itna hai ki mujhe kal bhi chalane ki taaqat mile.”

The corporate employee, who admitted to often complaining about traffic jams, tight deadlines, and delayed food deliveries, found himself humbled. The driver, despite his backbreaking routine, accepted a small extra fare only after initial hesitation, folding his hands and blessing his passenger with,“Aapko bhi khuda taaqat de.”

“Every day we complain about traffic, bosses, deadlines, Zomato deliveries being late. And at the same time, there are thousands of people around us who are literally breaking their bodies apart just so their kids don't end up like them. It humbled me. It made me realize how invisible these stories are, until you stop, listen, and acknowledge. Maybe the biggest privilege we have isn't money or English-speaking jobs. It's the fact that we are allowed to dream for ourselves,” the Reddit user wrote.

The story has since resonated online, sparking reflection on privilege, gratitude, and the invisible stories woven into everyday life.