Sonakshi Sinha Warns Brands For Using Her Photos Without Consent Or Prior Permission
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is in the spotlight after publicly warning brands for using her photos without permission. She expressed anger, stating she won't tolerate such unauthorized use of her images.Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha needs no introduction. She debuted with 'Dabangg'. She gained recognition with her first film itself. Later, she achieved stardom with films like Akira, Lootera, and Force 2.Sonakshi Sinha slammed e-commerce brands for using her photos without permission. She expressed her displeasure. She posted on Instagram: "I often shop online and was shocked to see my personal social media photos on various brand websites. How can you use my photos without my permission? Is this right? This is unacceptable."Sonakshi continued, "Any actress posting photos wearing your clothes or jewelry gives you credit. But is it fair to put my personal photo on your official website without my permission? Remove my photos immediately, or I'll expose the brand names." She highlighted digital copyright and privacy.Veteran actress Tabu reacted, sharing Sonakshi's post and writing, "I feel the same." Sonakshi replied, "I know I'm not alone." This sparked a discussion. Tabu's support made the post viral, with netizens backing the celebrities.Sonakshi recently starred in the supernatural drama 'Nikita Roy', directed by her brother Kush S. Sinha. Made on a budget of ₹20 crore, it flopped, collecting only ₹1.51 crore. She was also in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' (2024), earning praise. She's now prepping for the sequel to her hit web series 'Dahaad'.
