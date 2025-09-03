Bigg Boss 19: Tanya And Amaal FIGHT Over Used Cup!

A small moment in the Bigg Boss 19 house blew into a heated confrontation when Tanya Mittal asked Amaal Malik to place his used cup in the right spot. What began as a cleanliness reminder spiraled into a tense verbal clash, exposing ego battles and fragile dynamics inside the house.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.