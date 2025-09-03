North East Pulse: Mizoram's Bairabisairang Rail Link Nears Completion

The Bairabi–Sairang rail project is in its final stage, set to connect Aizawl with the Indian Railways network for the first time. This historic link will transform connectivity, boost trade, and accelerate development in Mizoram and the Northeast region.

