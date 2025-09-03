Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

North East Pulse: Mizoram's Bairabisairang Rail Link Nears Completion


2025-09-03 05:01:02
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Bairabi–Sairang rail project is in its final stage, set to connect Aizawl with the Indian Railways network for the first time. This historic link will transform connectivity, boost trade, and accelerate development in Mizoram and the Northeast region.

MENAFN03092025007385015968ID1110010657

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search