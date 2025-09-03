Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mumbai Is A City That Never Sleeps: Here's A List Of 5 Similar Kind Of Cities

2025-09-03 05:00:50
Some cities are alive 24/7, buzzing with lights, culture, and nightlife. From iconic streets to non-stop activities, these global metropolises truly never sleep

New York City, USA

Nicknamed“The City That Never Sleeps,” NYC thrives day and night. Times Square dazzles with lights, Broadway shows run late, and restaurants and bars stay open around the clock, making it a hub of constant energy and excitement.

London, UK

London's nightlife and cultural scene extend beyond sunset. Pubs, theaters, and 24-hour transport options like the Night Tube keep the city moving, while landmarks and riverfront areas remain illuminated, offering a city alive even in the wee hours.

Mumbai, India

Mumbai is India's city of dreams, where streets, markets, and eateries buzz day and night. From late-night trains and bustling street food stalls to vibrant clubs, the city's relentless energy reflects its motto:“Mumbai never sleeps.”

Las Vegas, USA

Famed for its casinos and entertainment, Las Vegas is alive all night. Hotels, shows, and nightlife operate non-stop, while neon lights and performances on the Strip ensure a continuous spectacle that attracts visitors from around the globe.

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo pulses with life even after dark. Shibuya Crossing remains crowded, izakayas and karaoke bars keep locals entertained, and 24-hour convenience stores cater to night owls. The city's blend of tradition and modernity never truly rests.

