Netweb Stock Hits 7-Month High On AI Order Win SEBI Analysts See Over 25% Upside Potential

Shares of Netweb Technologies surged over 12% on Wednesday after the company secured a ₹1,734-crore order to supply servers based on Nvidia's Blackwell architecture to an unnamed India-headquartered company. The stock tested its highest level since January 2025.

Under the contract, Netweb Tech will set up an AI infrastructure facility powered by advanced GPU-accelerated platforms, with execution scheduled to be completed by the first half of FY27. The deployment will support large-scale generative AI, foundational model training, and exascale computing.

This initiative will enable large multimodal models, domain-specific foundational models, and scalable AI solutions. The systems will be fully designed and manufactured in India, highlighting Netweb's integrated R & D and production capabilities, and reinforcing the government's 'Make in India' vision.

Technical Take

Netweb Technologies stock is displaying strong bullish momentum on the charts. The stock has bounced from its ₹1,880 support and is now trading at ₹2,417, noted SEBI-registered Finkhoz RoboAdvisory.

With the relative strength index (RSI) at 65, and the price comfortably above its 50- and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMA), the medium-term trend looks solid, it said.

The next key resistance lies in the ₹2,800 - ₹2,900 range, and a breakout above this level could unlock upside potential beyond ₹3,200, the analyst said.

Technically, the stock has shown strong resilience, bouncing from support during February-April 2025, when broader markets were weak, which is usually a sign of accumulation, said SEBI RA Prabhat Mittal.

Since May, the stock has been moving in an upward-sloping channel with consistent higher highs and higher lows, while also staying above key moving averages.

Mittal recommends buying Netweb shares at the current level and set a target in the ₹2,700 and ₹3,000 range. However, a strict stop loss at ₹2,170 should be used.

Stock Watch

The contract win flipped the retail sentiment on Stocktwits to 'extremely bullish' from 'bearish' a day earlier. Chatter on the platform was 'high'.

Netweb's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 01:30 pm IST on September 3 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock has gained a whopping 73% over the past six months.

