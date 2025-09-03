Centre Extends CAA Cut-Off Date: Minorities From Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan Eligible Till December 31, 2024

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given major relief to members of minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan by extending the cut-off date for entry into India under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The new order allows Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from these three neighbouring countries who entered India on or before December 31, 2024 to stay in the country, even if they do not have valid passports or other travel documents. The directive, issued under the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order, 2025, makes it clear that those who crossed over into India due to religious persecution or fear of persecution will not be treated as illegal migrants.

Extension of earlier cut-off

When the CAA was enacted in 2019 and notified in 2024, the law stated that only members of the specified minority communities who entered India on or before December 31, 2014 would be eligible for Indian citizenship. This created a gap for those who arrived in India after 2014 but before the government framed the rules in 2024. Many families, especially Hindus from Pakistan, were left anxious about their future.

With the latest order, the government has effectively extended the cut-off date by 10 years, giving recognition to people who arrived up to the end of 2024. The Home Ministry order explains the relaxation in clear terms. It states that:



Any Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2024 will be exempted from the requirement of possessing valid passports or visas.

This exemption applies even if they entered without documents or if their documents have expired. The exemption has been issued to align with the objectives of the CAA and to protect those who were compelled to seek shelter in India due to religious persecution.

This means that such individuals will be allowed to remain in India legally, without fear of deportation, while applying for citizenship under the CAA framework.

The decision is significant for several reasons:



First, it directly impacts thousands of families, particularly Pakistani Hindus, who migrated to India after 2014 fearing religious persecution. Many of them settled in states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi but continued to face legal hurdles due to lack of valid documentation. Second, the order provides legal clarity. Until now, only those who arrived before 2014 were clearly covered under the CAA. The new order removes uncertainty for those who entered after that cut-off but before the law was implemented.

Third, it addresses humanitarian concerns. By exempting persecuted minorities from strict documentation rules, the government has assured them a path to safety and legal recognition in India.

Citizenship under the CAA

It is important to note that the latest MHA order only extends the exemption from passport and visa requirements. The grant of Indian citizenship still depends on the provisions of the CAA. Under the Act, non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India before December 31, 2014, are eligible for Indian citizenship after fulfilling the conditions laid out in the law.

With the extended cut-off, people who came till December 31, 2024, will now be able to legally stay in India and apply under the same scheme without fear of being declared illegal migrants.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar welcomed the move and shared the order on social media platform X.

He wrote:“The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the cut-off date for entry into India for applying under CAA till 31st December 2024! Grateful to PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and the Central Government for this historic decision.”

Opposition parties, however, have in the past criticised the Act, arguing that it discriminates on religious grounds by excluding Muslims. They have also raised concerns about its impact on India's secular fabric. The extension of the cut-off date is likely to revive political debates around the law.

How the rules will work

The MHA order has been issued under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which empowers the government to exempt certain categories of foreigners from legal provisions requiring passports and visas.

In practice, this means:



State governments will identify people from the six minority communities who entered India till December 31, 2024.

These individuals will not be treated as illegal migrants even if they lack valid travel documents.

They will be free to apply for Indian citizenship under the CAA rules, which were notified in March 2024. This process will provide legal protection and a path to citizenship for thousands of people who had been living in uncertainty.

Many families living in makeshift colonies across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh are expected to benefit.

For example, Hindu refugees from Pakistan often arrive on tourist visas but overstay due to fear of persecution if they return. Their visas eventually expire, leaving them in a vulnerable position.

With the new order, such families can live without fear of being deported or penalised. They will also be able to apply for citizenship more confidently, ensuring access to government services, education, and jobs.

A look back at the CAA

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, was one of the most debated laws in recent years. The Act amends India's citizenship law to provide a path to citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered India due to religious persecution. The original cut-off date was December 31, 2014. After years of delay, the rules for the Act were notified in March 2024, allowing applications to begin.

The extension of the cut-off date to 2024 through the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order, 2025, now brings relief to those who came after 2014 but before the rules were notified.

While the move provides relief, several challenges remain:



Implementation on the ground: Identifying genuine refugees versus economic migrants will be a complex task for state authorities.

Documentation gaps: Many refugees lack any records proving their entry date or persecution background, which may complicate verification.

Political opposition: The extension could intensify political protests from parties and groups opposing the CAA on ideological grounds. Judicial review: Given the history of legal challenges to the CAA, further petitions may be filed in courts questioning the extension.

Despite these hurdles, the order marks a major step in shaping India's refugee and citizenship policy.

The Centre's decision to extend the CAA cut-off date for persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan until December 31, 2024, is a significant move. It reassures thousands of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian families who entered India after 2014 but were caught in a legal grey zone.

By exempting them from passport and visa requirements, the government has provided immediate relief and cleared the way for their eventual application for Indian citizenship under the CAA framework.