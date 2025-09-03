IFS to Showcase Industrial AI Leadership at IFS Connect MEA 2025 in Riyadh
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September 03, 2025 – IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, today announced its flagship customer and partner event in the region; IFS Connect Middle East & Africa 2025. The event will be held on 10th September at Four Seasons Hotel, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With the theme "Powering Vision 2030: Industry-Centric Innovation for National Transformation", the event will showcase how IFS's industrial solutions & Industrial AI are enabling organisations in the region achieve tangible business outcomes and accelerate their contribution to national visions.
IFS Connect MEA will spotlight the company’s Industrial AI strategy and platforms, including IFS.ai, Nexus Black, and the recent acquisitions of TheLoops and 7bridges - designed to deliver predictive intelligence, closed-loop automation, and real-time decision-making for asset- and service-centric industries.
Speaking on the event, Rahul Misra, SVP & Managing Director, MEA at IFS said, “Saudi Arabia is a priority market for IFS, representing a rare convergence of scale, ambition, and urgency, a combination that perfectly aligns with IFS’s strengths in enterprise software and industrial AI. From giga projects to local upskilling, IFS Connect MEA will highlight how IFS technologies directly contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and wider regional transformation.”
Underscoring its long-term commitment, IFS also announced the appointment of Mohammed Sa’adeh as Country Sales leader in Saudi Arabia, further strengthening its local leadership team. This follows the opening of IFS’s regional headquarters in Riyadh in Q2 2024.
Mark Moffat, CEO of IFS, will deliver the keynote session, outlining the company’s strategic commitment to the Middle East through sustained investment, talent development, and partnerships. During the event, IFS will also honor 20 Saudi graduates who were part of the IFS Technology Training Program, launched in collaboration with Saudi Business Machines (SBM).
The exhibition hall will feature industry co-innovations, solution accelerators, and live demos across ERP, EAM, FSM, ESM, alongside five breakout sessions tackling sector-specific opportunities in Manufacturing, Energy, Utilities & Resources (EUR), Telecommunications, Service Industries and Aerospace & Defence (A&D).
IFS Connect MEA 2025 is expected to host over 250 senior executives, industry leaders, and partners, offering exclusive insights, customer success stories, and deep-dive sessions designed to empower business and technical leaders alike.
