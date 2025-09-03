Synopsis And Telnyx Partner To Deliver Scalable Communications And Voice AI Across MENA
As one of the first members of the newly launched Telnyx Partner Program, Synopsis brings deep regional expertise and a strong distribution network to help accelerate Telnyx's go-to-market success. Together, the companies will deliver advanced communications offerings, including SIP Trunking, Voice AI, and IoT connectivity along with integrations for Zoom Phone and Microsoft Teams, to meet the rising demand for scalable and reliable connectivity solutions across MENA.
“This partnership marks an important step in expanding next-generation communications across the Middle East and Africa,” said Nima Saraf, VP at Synopsis.“With Telnyx, we can empower enterprises, resellers, and integrators to deploy modern communications with speed and confidence. From Voice AI to Teams and Zoom connectivity, our goal is to simplify adoption and deliver the highest value to our partners and customers.”
“Telnyx is excited to partner with Synopsis as we expand our presence in the MEA region,” said Anwar Karzazi, VP of Partnerships at Telnyx.“Their market insight and value-added services will be instrumental in helping Telnyx drive adoption of our low-latency, high-quality communications solutions across key industries.”
Built for global scale and local impact, Telnyx sets itself apart with a private global IP network, dedicated compute resources, and full-stack AI voice infrastructure that empowers businesses to deploy ultra-low-latency voice applications with crystal-clear audio, even in the most demanding environments.
As a licensed global carrier with numbering resources in over 140 countries, Telnyx simplifies global expansion by offering businesses a single, trusted provider for high-quality, compliant communications worldwide. This unified approach ensures compliance, accelerates deployment, and removes the operational friction of managing multiple vendors.
This partnership reflects Telnyx's commitment to future-focused innovation and partner-first growth. By combining Telnyx's telephony infrastructure and expertise with Synopsis's trusted local presence, the companies are poised to deliver reliable, scalable voice solutions that empower businesses across the MENA region.
