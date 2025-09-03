U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 Demand For Biologics And Advanced CRO Services, Rising Niche Therapeutics, And Integrated Outsourcing Models

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Workflow (Target Identification & Screening), By Service, By Therapeutics Area (Ophthalmology, Hematology), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. large molecule drug discovery outsourcing market size was estimated at USD 968.60 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% from 2025 to 2033.

The market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the accelerating shift in the pharmaceutical industry towards innovative biologics and expanding pipeline biologics. Besides, large molecules, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific, fusion proteins, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), continue to witness rising demand to treat various diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and chronic conditions.



In the U.S., pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly turning to contract research organizations (CROs) to accelerate the discovery process, lower costs, and gain access to specialized technologies. These outsourcing partnerships provide various services, including lead identification, candidate optimization, biology services, and preclinical development, with a shift toward integrated, platform-based outsourcing models. Moreover, rising demand for biologics, particularly next-generation formats such as fusion proteins and engineered antibodies, has led companies to outsource discovery tasks to reduce cycle times and manage complexity.

Outsourcing the company's focus on precision screening, target biology, and in vitro functional analysis enhances molecular optimization and early manufacturability assessments. The rise of niche therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases and personalized immunotherapies, further increases the need for highly customized discovery solutions. Besides, integrated outsourcing models that combine discovery, preclinical, and early development activities through a single partner network are expected to drive the market over the estimated period.

With a focus on technological advancements in the U.S., including AI-driven target discovery, microfluidics-based screening, cryo-electron microscopy, and cloud-native platforms, outsourcing for extensive molecule drug discovery is becoming a strategic enabler of biologic drug discovery across diverse development programs, which further supports the market growth.

U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at the country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the U.S. large molecule drug discovery outsourcing market report based on workflow, service, therapeutics area, and end-use:

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Target Identification & Screening

Target Validation & Functional Informatics

Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization

Preclinical Development Others

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Chemistry Services Biology Services

Therapeutics Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Respiratory system

Pain and Anesthesia

Oncology

Ophthalmology Hematology

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies Academic Institutes

