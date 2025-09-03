Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 Demand For Biologics And Advanced CRO Services, Rising Niche Therapeutics, And Integrated Outsourcing Models


2025-09-03 04:16:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. large molecule drug discovery outsourcing market, valued at USD 968.60 million in 2024, is set to grow with a 9.20% CAGR from 2025 to 2033. This growth is fueled by demand for biologics and advanced CRO services. Key drivers include tech like AI, rising niche therapeutics, and integrated outsourcing models.

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Workflow (Target Identification & Screening), By Service, By Therapeutics Area (Ophthalmology, Hematology), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. large molecule drug discovery outsourcing market size was estimated at USD 968.60 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% from 2025 to 2033.

The market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the accelerating shift in the pharmaceutical industry towards innovative biologics and expanding pipeline biologics. Besides, large molecules, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific, fusion proteins, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), continue to witness rising demand to treat various diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and chronic conditions.

In the U.S., pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly turning to contract research organizations (CROs) to accelerate the discovery process, lower costs, and gain access to specialized technologies. These outsourcing partnerships provide various services, including lead identification, candidate optimization, biology services, and preclinical development, with a shift toward integrated, platform-based outsourcing models. Moreover, rising demand for biologics, particularly next-generation formats such as fusion proteins and engineered antibodies, has led companies to outsource discovery tasks to reduce cycle times and manage complexity.
Outsourcing the company's focus on precision screening, target biology, and in vitro functional analysis enhances molecular optimization and early manufacturability assessments. The rise of niche therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases and personalized immunotherapies, further increases the need for highly customized discovery solutions. Besides, integrated outsourcing models that combine discovery, preclinical, and early development activities through a single partner network are expected to drive the market over the estimated period.

With a focus on technological advancements in the U.S., including AI-driven target discovery, microfluidics-based screening, cryo-electron microscopy, and cloud-native platforms, outsourcing for extensive molecule drug discovery is becoming a strategic enabler of biologic drug discovery across diverse development programs, which further supports the market growth.
U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at the country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the U.S. large molecule drug discovery outsourcing market report based on workflow, service, therapeutics area, and end-use:
Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

  • Target Identification & Screening
  • Target Validation & Functional Informatics
  • Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization
  • Preclinical Development
  • Others

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

  • Chemistry Services
  • Biology Services

Therapeutics Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

  • Respiratory system
  • Pain and Anesthesia
  • Oncology
  • Ophthalmology
  • Hematology

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies
  • Academic Institutes

Why should you buy this report?

  • Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.
  • Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.
  • Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 120
Forecast Period 2024 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $968.6 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2120 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2%
Regions Covered United States


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
 2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Variables, Trends & Scope
 3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Technology Landscape
3.4. Pricing Model Analysis
3.5. Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.5.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis
Chapter 4. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Workflow Estimates & Trend Analysis
 4.1. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, By Workflow: Segment Dashboard
4.2. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, By Workflow: Movement Analysis
4.3. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Workflow, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Target Identification & Screening
4.5. Target Validation & Functional Informatics
4.6. Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization
4.7. Preclinical Development
4.8. Others
Chapter 5. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
 5.1. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, By Service: Segment Dashboard
5.2. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, By Service: Movement Analysis
5.3. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Service, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Chemistry Services
5.5. Biology Services
Chapter 6. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Therapeutics Area Estimates & Trend Analysis
 6.1. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, By Therapeutics Area: Segment Dashboard
6.2. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, By Therapeutics Area: Movement Analysis
6.3. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Therapeutics Area, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Respiratory system
6.5. Pain and Anesthesia
6.6. Oncology
6.7. Ophthalmology
6.8. Hematology
6.9. Cardiovascular
6.10. Endocrine
6.11. Gastrointestinal
6.12. Immunomodulation
6.13. Anti-infective
6.14. Central Nervous System
6.15. Dermatology
6.16. Genitourinary System
Chapter 7. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
 7.1. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, By End Use: Segment Dashboard
7.2. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, By End Use: Movement Analysis
7.3. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies
7.5. Academic Institutes
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
 8.1. Market Participant Categorization
8.1.1. Market Leaders
8.1.2. Emerging Players
8.2. Company Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2024
8.3. Company Profiles

  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • GenScript Biotech Corporation
  • Syngene International Limited
  • Dalton Pharma Services
  • Eurofins Scientific SE
  • TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.
  • Evotec SE
  • WuXi AppTec
  • Jubilant Biosys Limited
  • Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

