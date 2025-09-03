U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 Demand For Biologics And Advanced CRO Services, Rising Niche Therapeutics, And Integrated Outsourcing Models
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$968.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$2120 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.2%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Technology Landscape
3.4. Pricing Model Analysis
3.5. Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.5.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis
Chapter 4. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Workflow Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, By Workflow: Segment Dashboard
4.2. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, By Workflow: Movement Analysis
4.3. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Workflow, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Target Identification & Screening
4.5. Target Validation & Functional Informatics
4.6. Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization
4.7. Preclinical Development
4.8. Others
Chapter 5. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, By Service: Segment Dashboard
5.2. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, By Service: Movement Analysis
5.3. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Service, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Chemistry Services
5.5. Biology Services
Chapter 6. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Therapeutics Area Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, By Therapeutics Area: Segment Dashboard
6.2. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, By Therapeutics Area: Movement Analysis
6.3. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Therapeutics Area, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Respiratory system
6.5. Pain and Anesthesia
6.6. Oncology
6.7. Ophthalmology
6.8. Hematology
6.9. Cardiovascular
6.10. Endocrine
6.11. Gastrointestinal
6.12. Immunomodulation
6.13. Anti-infective
6.14. Central Nervous System
6.15. Dermatology
6.16. Genitourinary System
Chapter 7. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, By End Use: Segment Dashboard
7.2. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, By End Use: Movement Analysis
7.3. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies
7.5. Academic Institutes
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Market Participant Categorization
8.1.1. Market Leaders
8.1.2. Emerging Players
8.2. Company Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2024
8.3. Company Profiles
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. GenScript Biotech Corporation Syngene International Limited Dalton Pharma Services Eurofins Scientific SE TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd. Evotec SE WuXi AppTec Jubilant Biosys Limited Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.
