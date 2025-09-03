Strategic Digital Systems Acquires Schraff LLC, A Full Service Advertising & Marketing Agency In Southern California

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Strategic Digital Systems merges with Schraff LLC, uniting AI, digital strategy, and concierge-led services to deliver full-suite marketing solutions.

- Angela K ClarkLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Strategic Digital Systems (SDS), a premier provider of digital marketing and AI-driven solutions, proudly announces its merger with Schraff, LLC, a respected advertising agency with a multi-generational legacy. This partnership marks a significant milestone in SDS's continued expansion, enhancing its ability to deliver advanced digital solutions and advertising across multiple industries.As part of the merger, Tyler Schraff, CEO of Schraff LLC, has been appointed Chief Operations Officer of SDS. In this role, Tyler will lead digital strategy and oversee operations across SDS and its affiliated brands, including Strategic Sales Systems (SSS) and Living Your Choice (LYC). His leadership will be instrumental in aligning SDS's technology platforms with innovative marketing strategies designed to maximize performance and results.Founded in 1979, Schraff LLC has earned recognition for its ability to help organizations reach their audiences through cutting-edge creative, digital advertising, strategic data collection, and real-time analytics. With a strong foundation built on decades of experience and a family legacy spanning three generations, the company has consistently delivered measurable growth for its clients like Duracell, Johnson & Johnson, Tropitone, and others. This background makes Schraff LLC a natural fit for SDS, which has recently expanded into retail, legal, multi-family housing, and professional sports, including work with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR).The merger enhances SDS's capabilities by integrating LYC's concierge-led senior placement services, SSS's consulting and sales strategies, and SDS's proprietary AI-powered lead generation tools. Together, the combined organization now offers a fully integrated suite of services designed to help clients attract, engage, and convert with greater efficiency and success.The newly combined team will showcase innovative tools and services at the upcoming NIC Conference in Austin, TX (September 7–10). Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Angela Clark (President), Tyler Schraff (COO), Doris Ellie-Sullivan (CEO), and Holly Case (Growth Strategy Officer) to learn how SDS is redefining marketing, lead generation, and conversion strategies.

