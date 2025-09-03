ROCKEYE And Datums AI Set New Horizons For Enterprises In Indonesia

Solving Enterprise Challenges in Indonesia with the power of ROCKEYE and Datums AI

SOUTH JAKARTA CITY, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Indonesia, the largest digital economy in Southeast Asia, is at a pivotal moment. The nation is emerging as a formidable driver of innovation and digital transformation.ROCKEYE ERP and datums are proud to be a part of this shift. Together, they are enabling enterprises to move beyond legacy limitations and embrace AI-first operations that are smarter, faster, and more secure.ROCKEYE and DatumsAI Collaboration in JakartaIn August 2025, ROCKEYE and Datums AI collaborated with leading tech ecosystems in the Indonesian market to host a series of high-impact events across Jakarta and West Java:. ROCKEYE x Code (21 Aug, Mangkuluhur City Tower) – Helping businesses scale without costly system overhauls.. Lenovo & NVIDIA Leaders Circle (26 Aug, Langham Hotel, Jakarta) – Where innovation meets collaboration, with insights from Jigar Joshi and Aankit Pawan Budhia.. Industrial Tech Forum (28 Aug, Delonix Hotel Karawang) – Showcasing how AI is reshaping industries with predictive, real-time, and secure enterprise solutions.These productive and insightful sessions focused not on massive overhauls, but on how a strategic addition of AI-powered tools can unlock significant efficiency and growth. From healthcare to oil & gas, from fintech to manufacturing, businesses across sectors participated.How Business Can Take AdvantageIn the insightful collaborative sessions, businesses got a practical pathway for enterprises to adopt AI through custom-built, future-ready solutions that plug into existing operations.. Upgrade outdated systems into AI-enabled platforms without expensive rebuilds.. Gain foresight into operations with real-time data and predictive analytics.. Break silos with ERP + AI integration that connects processes end-to-end.. Start with what you need today and expand as your vision grows.What is datums?DatumsAI is an AI-powered intelligence layer built to drive decision-making across industries. It enables:. Predictive analytics to reduce downtime.. Real-time data insights for faster decisions.. AI-driven automation that scales with business needs.What is ROCKEYE ERP?ROCKEYE is an enterprise-grade ERP platform enhanced with AI, enabling:. Seamless integration of finance, supply chain, HR, and operations.. AI-powered workflows that optimize efficiency.. Scalability for both large enterprises and fast-growing businesses.Setting the Stage for AI-Powered Growth“Sometimes getting insights and streamlining operations can fix a lot. A business isn't linear; it requires multiple tools and data to drive growth forward. ROCKEYE and DatumsAI are strong forces that plug into business,” said Jigar Joshi, Vice President at ROCKEYE.“Indonesia is a booming market, an ideal ground for enterprises to innovate, expand, and accelerate. As organizations look to move ahead, ROCKEYE and DatumsAI provide the perfect foundation for building AI-powered, future-ready enterprises.”By aligning with industry leaders and enterprises across Indonesia, ROCKEYE and Datums AI helped open paths for businesses and stakeholders to navigate the era of AI-powered growth.What Should Be Your Next Turn?Inspect:. Are your systems still running in silos?. Do your core functions flow smoothly, or are they slowing you down?. Can your current setup support predictive decision-making?If the answer is 'Yes' to all or any of them, it's time to collaborate. The way forward isn't heavy overhauls; it's about adopting plug-and-play AI-powered solutions that modernize your operations, strengthen competitiveness, and prepare you for the future.

