Last Day Of Trading In Unit Rights In Eurobattery Minerals Rights Issue

Today, September 3, 2025, is the last day of trading in the unit rights issued in connection with Eurobattery Minerals AB's (Nordic Growth Market:"BAT" and Börse Stuttgart:"EBM"; in short:"Eurobattery Minerals" or the"Company") rights issue of units amounting to approximately SEK 78.5 million (the"Rights Issue"). Unit rights that are not sold or exercised for subscription of units will expire without value. Summary of the Rights Issue

Anyone who was registered as a shareholder in Eurobattery Minerals on the record date August 21, 2025, received one (1) unit right for each share in the Company. One (1) unit right entitles subscription of one (1) unit in the Rights Issue. One (1) unit contains three (3) new shares in the Company.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue amounts to SEK 0.18 per unit, corresponding to a subscription price of SEK 0.06 per share.

The Rights Issue can, if fully subscribed, provide Eurobattery Minerals with approximately SEK 78.5 million before transaction costs, which Eurobattery Minerals estimates to a maximum of approximately SEK 5.0 million, before set-off of outstanding claims amounting to approximately SEK 3.7 million and, if deemed appropriate, before early repayment of the outstanding convertible loan to Fenja Capital II A/S amounting to approximately SEK 4.0 million. The subscription period in the Rights Issue runs from and including August 25, 2025, up to and including September 8, 2025. The Rights Issue is covered by subscription undertakings of approximately SEK 3.7 million, corresponding to approximately 4.7 per cent of the Rights Issue, with way of payment through set-off of outstanding claims against the Company. Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue Subscription period in the Rights Issue August 25, 2025 – September 8, 2025 Trading in unit rights (UR) on NGM Nordic SME August 25, 2025 – September 3, 2025 Trading in paid subscribed units (BTU) on NGM Nordic SME August 25, 2025 – week 41, 2025 Preliminary date for publication of the outcome in the Rights Issue September 10, 2025 Subscription with preferential rights The shareholders who, on the record date of August 21, 2025, were registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB ("Euroclear") on behalf of the Company, directly registered shareholders, receive a pre-printed issue report with attached payment advice from Euroclear. In the event that a different number of unit rights than those stated in the preprinted issue report are used for subscription, the special application form, which is available on the Company's website eurobatteryminerals , shall be used as a basis for subscription through cash payment. Shareholders whose holdings of shares in the Company were nominee-registered with a bank or other nominee on the record date do not receive an issue report or a special application form from Euroclear. Subscription and payment must then instead take place in accordance with instructions from the respective trustee. Subscription without preferential rights Notification of subscription without preferential rights by a nominee is made in accordance with instructions from the respective nominee. For subscription through an endowment insurance or an investment savings account, please contact your nominee. Application for subscription without preferential rights in other respects is done by electronic subscription with Bank-ID on Mangold's website, . Advisors Mangold Fondkommission AB is financial advisor and Foyen Advokatfirma i Sverige KB is legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue. About Eurobattery Minerals Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company's focus is to realize numerous mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, by doing so, power a cleaner and more just world. Please visit eurobatteryminerals for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well. Contacts Roberto García Martínez - CEO

E-mail: ... Contact Investor Relations E-mail: ... Mentor Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255 E-mail: ... Important information Publication, release or distribution of this press release may in certain jurisdictions be subject to legal restrictions and people in the jurisdictions where this press release has been made public or distributed should be informed of and follow such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information herein in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for any securities in Eurobattery Minerals in any jurisdiction, either from Eurobattery Minerals or from anyone else. This press release is not a prospectus according to the definition in the Prospectus Regulation and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company has instead prepared and published an information document in accordance with what is prescribed in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation. This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein may not be sold in the United States without registration, or without an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act from 1933 (" Securities Act "), and may not be offered or sold within the United States without being registered, covered by an exemption from, or part of a transaction that is not subject to the registration requirements according to the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities mentioned herein in the United States or to issue a public offering of such securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be released, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, wholly or in part, in or to Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the United States or any other jurisdiction where the release, publication or distribution of this information would violate current rules or where such an action is subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures beyond those that follow from Swedish law. Actions in contravention of this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements related to the Company's intentions, estimates or expectations with regard to the Company's future results, financial position, liquidity, development, outlook, estimated growth, strategies and opportunities as well as the markets in which the Company is active. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not refer to historical facts and can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "implies," "should," "could" and, in each case, their negative, or comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, which in several cases are based on further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no guarantee that they will occur or that they are correct. Since these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and involve risks and uncertainties, actual results or outcomes, for many different reasons, may differ materially from those what is stated in the forward-looking statements. Due to such risks, uncertainties, eventualities and other significant factors, actual events may differ materially from the expectations that expressly or implicitly are contained in this press release through the forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions which serve as a basis for the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct, and each reader of the press release should not rely on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that expressly or implicitly are stated herein are provided only as of the date of this press release and may change. Neither the Company nor any other party will review, update, confirm or publicly announce any revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise with respect to the contents of this press release, beyond what is required by law or Nordic Growth Markets' and Börse Stuttgart's rules.

