Mahindra University Expands Its Global Footprint Through Mou With Australia's Monash University
The partnership will focus on several key areas, including collaborative research initiatives, the exchange of academic materials and scholars and the organisation of joint seminars, workshops and other academic activities. Through this collaboration, students will have an opportunity for a 2+2 programme, which will enable them to complete the remaining two years of their studies at Monash University. The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University and Prof. Craig Jaffrey, Deputy Vice Chancellor (International) and Senior Vice President, Monash University, marking a significant step toward strengthening academic ties.
Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University , stated,“We are delighted to partner with Monash University through this MoU. We aim to create new opportunities for our students and faculty to promote knowledge exchange. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to foster joint research and faculty and student exchange programs. At Mahindra University, we are committed to providing our students with global exposure and interdisciplinary learning, and this MoU underscores that commitment.”
“This MoU marks a new chapter in the Australia-India bilateral relationship, creating an exciting avenue for our institutions that share an ambition for innovation. It provides an opportunity for undergraduate students to benefit from the strengths of both institutions. The agreement also paves the way for the exploration of collaborative research initiatives,” said Prof. Craig Jaffrey, Deputy Vice Chancellor (International) and Senior Vice President, Monash University.
He further added that Mahindra University and Monash University are determined to explore how to work together effectively across Australian and Indian bilateral.
With this MoU, Mahindra University continues to strengthen its global footprint by collaborating with world-renowned universities, empowering its students and faculty to benefit from international networks, interdisciplinary learning, and research opportunities. Similarly, Monash University stands to gain from this collaboration by tapping into the rich academic and cultural diversity of Mahindra University, fostering a more global perspective among its students and faculty.
