Honda Running Team Member, Nagiya Mori, Selected To Represent Japan In World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 (WCH Tokyo 25) Men's 5000M Event
|
Year
|
Event
|
Result
|
2025
|
109th Japan National Athletics Championships
Men's 5000m
|
2nd
|
26th Asian Athletics Championships
Men's 5000m
|
3rd
|
2024
|
108th Japan National Athletics Championships
Men's 5000m
|
2nd
Honda is supporting the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25, as an Official Partner
Reference
“Honda Signs Sponsorship Agreement to Provide Electrified Vehicles at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25”
Honda special World Athletics website
Honda will continuously share its stories and passion for supporting athletes who take on challenges in the WCH Tokyo 25 and introduce a wide variety of Honda vehicles serving active roles during the event.
URL:
(Japanese)
(English)
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Sectors: Automotive, Motorsports
