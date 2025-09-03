Honda Running Team Member, Nagiya Mori, Selected To Represent Japan In World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 (WCH Tokyo 25) Men's 5000M Event

TOKYO, Japan, September 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) – Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) today announced that a member of the Honda Running Team, Nagiya Mori, has been named to represent Japan in the men's 5000m event at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 (WCH Tokyo 25), in Tokyo, September 13–21, 2025.







Since joining Honda in 2022, Mori has steadily improved his competitive performance. This season, he has been demonstrating his competitive toughness, recording the second-fastest time ever by a Japanese runner in the men's 3000m event at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix held in May. Later that month, at the Asian Athletics Championships held in Korea, he earned a bronze medal by competing strongly against some of Asia's top runners. Building on these achievements, Mori secured a berth at the WCH Tokyo 25. In this first opportunity to face world-level competition, he will boldly take on the challenge of competing against the world's top-class runners.

At the WCH Tokyo 25, the men's 5000m heats are scheduled on Friday, September 19, with the final on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at the Japan National Stadium.

As official partner of the WCH Tokyo 25, Honda will provide environmentally-responsible official vehicles, including electric vehicles, based on its theme -“Maximizing the excitement and inspiration from the athletes' great performance, through the realization of an environmentally-responsible and safe event by providing a wide variety of mobility products equipped with innovative technologies.”

Based on the Honda vision for its sports activities –“To increase the number of people who take on challenges through sports activities and make the lives of all people more enjoyable” – Honda will continue to support various athletes who take on challenges toward the realization of their own dreams.

Comments by Satoshi Ogawa, Manager of the Honda Running Team

“We are very pleased and proud that another member of our team – this time Nagiya Mori, following in the footsteps of Naoki Koyama for the men's marathon – was selected to represent Japan at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25. This will be his first time competing in an international event. We hope he will leverage his natural and outstanding racing instincts and boldly take on the world's top-class competitors. In order to embody the Honda Challenging Spirit at the pinnacle of a global athletics competition, we will help him prepare for his race with passion and determination. We greatly appreciate your continued support and cheers.”

Comments by Nagiya Mori, Honda Running Team Athlete

“From my childhood up to now, the thing I've loved the most is running and then track and field, which I discovered in my junior high school days. Over time, it became the center of my life. Among my dreams, the one I thought was impossible yet could never give up on was to wear the uniform of the Japan national team and compete at the World Athletics Championships. I am truly happy to have finally realized that dream. I will do everything I can to prepare myself until the day of the race. I would appreciate it if you could cheer me on!”

Nagiya Mori Profile







Date of Birth:

July 3, 1999 (26 years old)

Place of Birth:

Fukuoka, Japan

Teams:

Ohori Senior High School

Chuo University

Honda Running Team

Key accomplishments to date