Moi Raises Traffic Awareness Among Schoolchildren
Doha, Qatar: As part of the back-to-school awareness campaign, the General Directorate of Traffic carried out a field visit yesterday to Ahmed Mansour Primary School for Boys, with the participation of Director General of Traffic Brigadier Jaber Ali Al Kubaisi, along with a number of officers from the Directorate.
The visit aimed to raise traffic awareness among students, familiarise them with traffic rules and etiquette, and encourage them to adhere to these rules both inside and outside the school, thereby promoting a culture of traffic safety.
The visit included an awareness lecture that provided advice and guidance on the importance of wearing seat belts, safe road crossing, as well as avoiding unsafe traffic behaviours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment