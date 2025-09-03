Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moi Raises Traffic Awareness Among Schoolchildren

2025-09-03 04:01:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the back-to-school awareness campaign, the General Directorate of Traffic carried out a field visit yesterday to Ahmed Mansour Primary School for Boys, with the participation of Director General of Traffic Brigadier Jaber Ali Al Kubaisi, along with a number of officers from the Directorate.

The visit aimed to raise traffic awareness among students, familiarise them with traffic rules and etiquette, and encourage them to adhere to these rules both inside and outside the school, thereby promoting a culture of traffic safety.

The visit included an awareness lecture that provided advice and guidance on the importance of wearing seat belts, safe road crossing, as well as avoiding unsafe traffic behaviours.

