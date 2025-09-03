Qatar's Pavilion At Expo 2025 Welcomes Over One Million Visitors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Osaka: Qatar's pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka has reached a significant milestone, welcoming over one million visitors since its opening on April 13, 2025.

The pavilion offers an immersive and interactive experience blending heritage with modernity, featuring a diverse program of workshops, and cultural and artistic performances that highlighted Qatar's national identity.

Leading Qatari institutions have contributed to the pavilion's events, including Qatar University, Qatar Museums, the Ministry of Culture, and the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), a Qatar Foundation initiative, alongside several government ministries and national entities.

The pavilion has attracted visitors from diverse nationalities, particularly during recent celebrations such as Qatar National Day, Children's Day, and Mother's Day, which featured interactive activities and panels hosted by the Doha International Family Institute, reflecting Qatar's authentic social values in a family-friendly atmosphere enriched with cultural diversity and inclusivity.

On the creative front, Qatari cinema has been showcased through a selection of short films presented by the Doha Film Institute, highlighting cultural diversity, artistic innovation, and the talents of a new generation of filmmakers in Qatar and the Arab world.

The pavilion has also hosted a session by the Ministry of Transport on the future of transportation in Qatar, alongside extensive panel discussions on the Qatar Media City project and the role of the National Archive in preserving heritage and documenting the national memory.

In addition, visitors have been given the opportunity to engage with Qatar's rich artisanal traditions through live demonstrations of Arabic calligraphy and henna design, offered by local craftsmen in an interactive environment that embodies authenticity and reflects the depth of Qatar's cultural identity.

As the Expo draws closer to its conclusion, Qatar's pavilion is preparing to launch a dynamic programme of events, including a cultural session by Qatar Museums' Years of Culture initiative on youth identity and cultural exchange, panel discussions hosted by the National Human Rights Committee, and participation from Doha University for Science and Technology highlighting its role in academic innovation, applied research, and the development of specialized national talent in science, technology, and engineering.