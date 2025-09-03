Fangzhou Secures 2Nd National Science Foundation Project Approval, Deepens AI-Driven Healthcare Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086.HK), a leader in AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, announced that its technology team will collaborate on a National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) project led by Sun Yat-sen University professor Liang Jianping, the company's second NSFC-backed research partnership.

The study will examine the influence of human-AI collaboration models on consumer adoption. Fangzhou, the project's sole corporate partner, will focus on the“AI + chronic disease management”, and work closely with the research team to examine how human–AI collaboration affects consumer adoption of healthcare products and services, while providing support on real-world data collection and model optimization. The project aims to enrich academic understanding in the areas of AI and cognitive science, while also accelerating the broader application of AI in healthcare.

Fangzhou previously contributed to a NSFC project on AI supervision and online consumer behavior in 2024, led by professor Wang Haizhong of Sun Yat-sen University. The two projects underscore Fangzhou's role in advancing industry-academia collaboration and highlight its commitment to enhancing technical expertise and strengthening AI innovation in healthcare.

Dr. Xie Fangmin, founder, chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, commented,“Our continued participation in NSFC projects shows that Fangzhou is not only driving commercial success through AI-driven healthcare, but also contributing to China's broader innovation agenda.”

China has elevated artificial intelligence to a strategic national priority, with the State Council recently issuing guidelines on advancing the“AI+” initiative across six key fields, including healthcare. The NSFC approvals align with this agenda by addressing consumer adoption of AI-enabled products and services.

Fangzhou has invested heavily in research talent and AI innovation. The“H2H Smart Healthcare Ecosystem,” developed by Fangzhou's technology team, was recognized among Guangzhou's outstanding“AI+” solutions in 2024. The Company has also developed a comprehensive talent development system focused on building a cross-disciplinary team that combines academic knowledge with industry expertise to enable both professional growth and meaningful contributions to society.

Fangzhou will continue to strengthen participation in national research initiatives and build integrated industry–academia–research innovation platforms, with the goal of translating cutting-edge academic achievements into public healthcare services and contributing to the“Healthy China 2030” goals.

About NSFC Major Research Program

The National Natural Science Foundation's Major Research Program is the most prestigious and well-funded initiative of its kind, designed to address national strategic needs and scientific frontiers by pooling top resources to boost China's original research capacity and support economic and social development.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit .

