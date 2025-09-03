Ashoka University and ESET Announce Winner of the Inaugural Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship in India
Ashoka University and ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced the winner of the inaugural ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship in India. Part of ESET's global initiative to encourage more women into cybersecurity careers, the scholarship supports female students currently enrolled in undergraduate STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) degrees, with a demonstrated passion for cybersecurity.
Thi’ year’s winner is Roshni Agarwal, who is a final-year Computer Science student at Ashoka University. The scholarship awards Roshni a one-time grant of USD 5,000 along with the possibility to undertake a summer internship with ESET, offering her valuable exposure to cutting-edge global cybersecurity practices.
The award was presented at the Ashoka Un’versity’s campus, and was given out by Pramath Raj Sinha, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, Ashoka University, Subhashis Banerjee, Head of the Department of Computer Science, Ashoka University, and Parvinder Walia, President of the Asia Pacific Region at ESET.
“At ESET, we believe the future of cybersecurity should reflect the diversity of the nation it protects. Access, support, and visibility are key to making that happen. Our partnership with Ashoka University to launch the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship is an important step toward creating opportunities for women acro’s India. We’re committed to empowering the next generation of Indian women who will shape and secure’ the country’s”digital future,” said Parvinder Walia, President of the Asia Pacific region at ESET.
Pramath Raj Sinha, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, Ashoka “niversity, said, “Supporting bright young minds through scholarships and financial aid has always been central ’o Ashoka University’s mission. This collaboration with ESET not only empowers a deserving student but also encourages more women to pursue careers in c”bersecurity and STEM.”
On being awarded the first-ever India ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship, Roshni Agarwal said, “The ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship at Ashoka University is a step towards mitigating the gender gap in the future. I am 100% sure that when our generation joins the workforce, ’e’ll see its ripple effect in a very positive light. For me, the scholarship means both financial support, which allows me to support myself in my academic journey, and community support; knowing that Ashoka and ESET are both looking out for me gives me the confidence and motivation to carve my own p”th.”
The partnership between ESET and Ashoka University for this scholarship was announced in March this year and this initiative reflects their shared vision of bridging the gender gap in cybersecurity and fostering a more diverse and inclusive talent pipeline. Under this collaboration, Ashoka University facilitated the application process, ensuring a fair and transparent selection of the ESET Scholar.
Since its launch in 2016, the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship has supported over 28 women worldwide in pursuing careers in technology. Now expanding to India and Singapore in 2025, alongside the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K., the initiative continues to build a more inclusive and diverse cybersecurity workforce globally.
