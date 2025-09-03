Media reports US pushing EU states to sanction India
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly pressuring European Union countries to impose new tariffs on India in response to its ongoing oil trade with Russia, according to sources cited by Axios and India Today. The proposed measures would mirror Washington’s recent 50% tariffs on Indian goods.
Axios reports that the U.S. wants its European allies to increase economic pressure on Moscow by completely ending oil and gas imports from Russia and introducing secondary tariffs—not only on India but also on China.
According to the outlet, frustration is growing within the White House over what it perceives as European leaders pushing Ukraine to reject territorial compromises, while expecting Washington to carry the financial burden of the conflict.
“The Europeans can’t escalate the war and set unrealistic goals while leaving America to pay the bill,” a senior U.S. official told Axios. “If they choose escalation, that’s their decision—but it could lead them straight to failure.”
India Today echoed this sentiment, reporting on Sunday that the Biden administration is pushing the EU to adopt similar sanctions against India, including bans on Russian energy imports.
So far, EU officials have not publicly responded. As of 2024, the EU is India’s second-largest trading partner, with bilateral goods trade worth €120 billion (about $140 billion), accounting for 11.5% of India’s global trade.
The U.S. first slapped a 25% tariff on Indian goods in early August after trade negotiations failed, followed by another 25% levy linked specifically to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil. President Donald Trump has argued that India's energy and defense deals with Moscow are indirectly supporting the conflict in Ukraine.
India’s Trade Minister, Piyush Goyal, has dismissed the pressure, saying New Delhi will not yield to Washington and will instead seek alternative markets for its exports. Meanwhile, Russia has condemned the U.S. tariffs on India, stating that sovereign nations have the right to choose their own trade partners.
The developments come as leaders from India, China, Russia, and other countries convened at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin.
