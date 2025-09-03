MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 3of September 2025Announcement no. 74/2025

Jyske Realkredit explores the possibilities of issuing a new euro denominated benchmark covered bond



Jyske Realkredit has mandated Jyske Bank, Nordea Bank, Erste Bank, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg og UniCredit to explore the possibilities of issuing a new euro denominated covered bond out of capital centre E. A benchmark transaction is expected to be launched.

Questions may be addressed to Lars Haslov, Head of ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 18 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit A/S

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.