Jyske Realkredit Explores The Possibilities Of Issuing A New Euro Denominated Benchmark Covered Bond
Announcement no. 74/2025
Jyske Realkredit explores the possibilities of issuing a new euro denominated benchmark covered bond
Jyske Realkredit has mandated Jyske Bank, Nordea Bank, Erste Bank, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg og UniCredit to explore the possibilities of issuing a new euro denominated covered bond out of capital centre E. A benchmark transaction is expected to be launched.
Questions may be addressed to Lars Haslov, Head of ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 18 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.
The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.com.
Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment