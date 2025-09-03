'We Need India': Ex-US Official Mary Kissel Says Trump Must Partner With India To Confront China Amid Tariff Tensions
In an interview with Fox News, Kissel, a senior adviser to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo , emphasised the importance of a strong India-US partnership amid economic strains. These tensions are mainly driven by the 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports imposed by the Donald Trump administration, which includes a 25 per cent tariff due to Russian crude oil purchases.
"If we are really serious about considering Communist China the greatest threat to the United States and our way of life, we need India. It's just a fact. We can't fight them alone in the Asia-Pacific," Kissel said.
Also Read | How to counter Trump's tariffs: Internal reforms are key, say experts
Her remarks came after the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisatio (SCO) Heads of State Council summit in Tianjin, China, where Prime Minister Modi held bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.PM Modi-Xi Jinping bilateral talks
During their bilateral meeting, PM Mod and Xi Jinping acknowledged the importance of India and China's economies in stabilising global trade, according to the Ministry of External Affairs statement issued on Sunday.
Both leaders also welcomed the steady progress in their bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan during the BRICS Summit in October 2024.
Also Read | Trump criticises India's 'tremendous tariffs', labels US-India trade 'one-sided' PM Modi-Putin bilateral meeting
PM Modi highlighted the robust bond between India and Russia during a bilateral meeting with Putin . He mentioned that both countries have consistently supported each other, even in the toughest times.
Also Read | US IPO floodgates open for fall season as Trump tariff worries ease A challenge for Trump administration?
Kissel also pointed out that India's engagement during the SCO summit could pose a significant challenge to the Trump administration in dealing with China's assertiveness.
"We need the heft of not just Australia, not just our friends in Japan, but also India. I think this meeting is highlighting a major challenge for the Trump administration," she said.
