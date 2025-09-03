Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Punjab Weather: Schools, Colleges Now Shut Till September 7 Due To Flood Situation

Punjab Weather: Schools, Colleges Now Shut Till September 7 Due To Flood Situation


2025-09-03 03:11:10
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains announced on Wednesday that schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till September 7 amid the fear over flood situation.

MENAFN03092025007365015876ID1110010140

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search