ORGAN India Celebrates India's Historic Performance At The World Transplant Games 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 3rd September, 2025 | New Delhi: ORGAN India, an initiative of the NGO Parashar Foundation and Team Managers of the Indian Contingent, proudly felicitated the athletes who represented India at the World Transplant Games 2025 in Dresden, Germany. As the driving force behind India's participation, the ORGAN India team played a pivotal role in preparing, training, arranging sponsorship, and managing the country's largest-ever contingent at the Games. The felicitation ceremony was graced by Dr. Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat, as the Chief Guest, who commended the athletes for their remarkable achievements and spirit.
This year, 57 athletes (49 organ recipients and 8 living donors) represented India among 1,600 participants from 51 countries across 17 sports. Recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the Games are a celebration of athletic excellence and a global testament to the strength of transplant recipients and donors.
India delivered its best-ever performance, securing a record 63 medals (16 gold, 22 silver, 23 bronze), nearly doubling the 35 medals won in Perth 2023, and ranking 13th overall. Marking a significant milestone, debut teams in Archery, Football, Volleyball, and Basketball competed with distinction, with archery earning two medals. Athletes came from Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, Goa, UP, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Delhi.
These wins are not just sporting achievements but also powerful social statements. Each medal challenges the stigma and hesitation around organ donation by showing the world that life after transplant is full of possibilities, strength, and triumph. By excelling on the global stage, India's athletes have sparked conversations in their hometowns and across the nation, inspiring families to consider pledging and fostering a grassroots culture where organ donation is seen as an act of generosity that saves lives.
This achievement was made possible through the steadfast backing of the Dinesh Vyas Public Charitable Trust for the second consecutive time, and the valued support of Subros, with whose contribution the event reached new heights. Grateful for supporters such as Geekay Winding, To the New, Organ Transplant Trust, Macleod Pharma, and Dr. O.P. Bhalla Foundation, and Puma for coming in to sponsor all the kits for athletes.
The press conference, attended by Chief Guest, Dr. Mallik Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat, Guest of Honour Dr. Anil Kumar, Director of NOTTO, and Ms. Kunti Jhaveri, Chairperson of the Dinesh Vyas Trust, Rajiv Kapoor, MD & CEO, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (training partner) amongst other sponsors and supporters celebrated the athletes and their remarkable journeys. Among the highlights, Jaskaran Singh, a kidney donor to his wife, won four golds and one silver, earning the title of Outstanding Donor Athlete of the Games. Rajasthan's Ramdev Singh, who underwent a kidney transplant from his mother in 2012, secured four medals, including one gold, one silver, and two bronze in the highly competitive Track & Field 30–39 category. The Anand family from Bangalore created history with 13 medals, with 15 year old Varun winning four, Deepa three, Anand two, and Vaibhav four, making it a remarkable donor-recipient family triumph. Former Army shot putter Satyawan Panghal, returning to sport after a kidney transplant in 2021, secured two golds and one silver, while 13-year-old Ishaan Anekar, who overcame Alport syndrome and a transplant in 2021, inspired audiences worldwide by winning two golds and one silver in swimming.
Anika Parashar, Chairperson, Parashar Foundation & Founder, ORGAN India
"The World Transplant Games are a global celebration of life, resilience, and the power of organ donation. They prove life after transplant knows no limits."
Sunayana Singh, CEO, ORGAN India & India's Member Representative at the Games Federation
"We brought a highly trained, competitive team, and the results speak volumes. From archery, volleyball, football debuts to young swimmers' wins, every athlete's performance was remarkable."
Ms. Kunti Jhaveri, Chairperson, Dinesh Vyas Public Charitable Trust (Primary Sponsor)
Ms. Kunti Jhaveri, Chairperson, Dinesh Vyas Public Charitable Trust (Primary Sponsor)
"It has been a true privilege to support Team India at the World Transplant Games. These exceptional athletes are a testament to the power of courage, resilience, and hope. We are proud to have contributed to their journey and to see them represent our nation with such strength and spirit on the global stage."
Rajiv Kapoor, MD & CEO, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions. (Training Partner) "We are honored to have trained Team India for the Games. Their medal-winning performances are proof that with the right guidance and determination, nothing is impossible, even after life-changing transplants."
The athletes carried India's spirit to Germany, inspiring the world with their grit, generosity, and joy. Their triumphs have ensured India's emergence as a rising force at the World Transplant Games
About ORGAN India:
Organ Receiving & Giving Awareness Network (ORGAN) India is an initiative of the Parashar Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Delhi. It is also supported by the Vijaya Gujral Foundation, another non-profit organization. ORGAN India Project was initiated in 2013 after the former Chairperson, Late Ms. Kirti Parashar was told that she needed a heart transplant. Thanks to a generous organ donor, Kirti Parashar +got a new heart which was transplanted into her on December 13th, 2013.
