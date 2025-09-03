Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Correction: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report Of AS Prfoods For The 4Th Quarter And 12 Months Of 2024/2025 Financial Year


2025-09-03 02:46:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS PRFoods corrects the balance sheet presented in the stock exchange announcement published on 29.08.2025
EUR'000 Before Corrected Change
Current interest-bearing liabilities 13,309 971 -12,338
Non-current interest-bearing liabilities 937 13,275 12,338

For additional information, please contact:
Kristjan Kotkas Timo Pärn
Member of the Management Board Member of the Management Board
Attachment

  • PRF 2024_2025_q4_en_eur_con_corrected

