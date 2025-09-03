Putin briefs Xi, Modi on Alaska discussions with Trump
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to share details of his recent negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump with leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions, held in Alaska, focused on finding a resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Speaking at the SCO summit in Tianjin, China, on Monday, Putin expressed gratitude for the peace initiatives and diplomatic efforts from SCO members such as China and India. He said he hoped the understandings reached during the Alaska talks were steps toward a peaceful settlement.
Putin confirmed he would provide a more in-depth briefing on the talks in separate meetings with SCO leaders during the summit. He noted that he had already spoken with Xi about the outcome during a leaders’ banquet.
The Russian president emphasized that any lasting peace in Ukraine would depend on addressing the root causes of the conflict. He argued that one of the main triggers was the West’s push to bring Ukraine into NATO, which Moscow sees as a direct threat to its national security. He also reiterated the importance of restoring what he called a “fair security balance.”
The Alaska summit, held on August 15 in Anchorage, marked the first in-person meeting between Putin and Trump since Trump’s return to office. While the three-hour discussions did not result in a ceasefire or official peace deal, both leaders called the talks productive.
After the meeting, Trump appeared to shift focus away from an immediate ceasefire and toward negotiating a broader peace agreement. He stated that Ukraine should not expect to join NATO or regain Crimea, which was annexed by Russia following a 2014 referendum.
