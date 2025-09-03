AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For August 2025
|August 2025
|August 2024
|Change
|Passengers
|595 529
|562 451
|5.9%
|Finland - Sweden
|132 285
|134 051
|-1.3%
|Estonia - Finland
|401 818
|347 287
|15.7%
|Estonia - Sweden
|61 426
|81 113
|-24.3%
|Cargo Units
|19 518
|21 953
|-11.1%
|Finland - Sweden
|2 569
|3 208
|-19.9%
|Estonia - Finland
|14 239
|15 806
|-9.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2 710
|2 939
|-7.8%
|Passenger Vehicles
|83 569
|79 791
|4.7%
|Finland - Sweden
|8 447
|8 393
|0.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|70 093
|66 602
|5.2%
|Estonia - Sweden
|5 029
|4 796
|4.9%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The August Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The August Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. Last year, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 31 May until 31 August 2024.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The August Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär (the passenger vessel Superfast IX) routes. A year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels - Sailor and Regal Star. Also, the Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by two cruise ferries, Baltic Queen and Victoria I, from 31 May to 31 August 2024.
OTHER EVENTS
In August, the charter agreement of Galaxy I was extended from October 2025 until April 2026. The agreement includes another 6-month extension option after the end of the term.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: ...
Phone: +372 56157170
Attachment
-
2025 08 ENG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment