Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For August 2025


2025-09-03 02:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In August 2025, AS Tallink Grupp transported 595,529 passengers, which is a 5.9% increase compared to August 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 11.1% to 19,518 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 4.7% to 83,569 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for August 2025 were the following:

August 2025 August 2024 Change
Passengers 595 529 562 451 5.9%
Finland - Sweden 132 285 134 051 -1.3%
Estonia - Finland 401 818 347 287 15.7%
Estonia - Sweden 61 426 81 113 -24.3%
Cargo Units 19 518 21 953 -11.1%
Finland - Sweden 2 569 3 208 -19.9%
Estonia - Finland 14 239 15 806 -9.9%
Estonia - Sweden 2 710 2 939 -7.8%
Passenger Vehicles 83 569 79 791 4.7%
Finland - Sweden 8 447 8 393 0.6%
Estonia - Finland 70 093 66 602 5.2%
Estonia - Sweden 5 029 4 796 4.9%

FINLAND – SWEDEN
The August Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The August Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. Last year, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 31 May until 31 August 2024.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The August Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär (the passenger vessel Superfast IX) routes. A year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels - Sailor and Regal Star. Also, the Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by two cruise ferries, Baltic Queen and Victoria I, from 31 May to 31 August 2024.

OTHER EVENTS
In August, the charter agreement of Galaxy I was extended from October 2025 until April 2026. The agreement includes another 6-month extension option after the end of the term.



Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: ...
Phone: +372 56157170

Attachment

  • 2025 08 ENG

MENAFN03092025004107003653ID1110009881

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search