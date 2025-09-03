MCIT Signs Deals To Boost Third Cohort Of TASMU Accelerator
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) entered into strategic cooperation agreements with six organisations to support the third cohort of the TASMU Accelerator programme. During a signing ceremony held yesterday, officials noted that the deal demonstrates its dedication towards nurturing a vibrant digital economy and empowering start-ups.
“By building strategic partnerships locally and globally, we are reinforcing Qatar's position as a regional hub for digital innovation,” Eman Al-Kuwari, Director of the Digital Innovation Department at MCIT, told The Peninsula.“The agreements are designed to equip the third cohort of start-ups with the tools to establish themselves in Qatar, scale their businesses, and deliver innovative solutions that advance the goals of the Digital Agenda 2030 and the Qatar National Vision 2030, contributing to the nation's shift toward a digital economy.”Read Also
As Cohort Champions, Qatar National Bank (QNB), Deloitte, and Ooredoo will each present QR200,000 in awards to three standout start-ups during the Demo Day, celebrating their innovative solutions and their role in driving Qatar's digital transformation.
The programme's strategic partners include Commercial Bank, Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), and Qatar Development Bank. Commercial Bank will extend support to start-ups by offering free accounts with no minimum deposit requirement. On the other hand, QFC will contribute through tailored technical and business advisory services, assistance with licensing procedures, and a range of incentives for companies nominated by the TASMU Accelerator, provided their activities align with QFC's authorised scope.
The Ministry highlighted that the partnerships will strengthen the impact of the TASMU Accelerator and cement its position as a premier national platform for empowering digital entrepreneurs.
The programme has already earned significant international recognition, with its third cohort drawing over 1,000 applications from 77 countries.
During the ceremony, Al-Kuwari said,“The signing of these agreements reflects our shared commitment to start-ups, and the importance of empowering them to generate tangible impact and succeed in building a business environment that fosters innovation.”
This deal enables the accelerator's success in attracting exceptional talent and breakthrough ideas from around the world, while establishing Qatar as a hub that connects global innovators to its growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.
