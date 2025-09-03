Al Misnad Stresses Qatar's Commitment To Deepening Ties With Global Think Tanks
DOHA: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with Director of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Program at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) Dr. Sanam Vakil, who is visiting the country.
The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the State of Qatar and Chatham House, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
Minister of State for International Cooperation emphasised Qatar's commitment to strengthening cooperation with leading international think tanks to support efforts to achieve security, stability, and sustainable development in the region.
