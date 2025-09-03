195 Young Leaders Join New Cohort Of Doha Debates' Global Ambassador Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's Doha Debates has welcomed a new cohort of 195 young leaders from across the globe into its ambassador programme. Furthering Doha Debates' goal of empowering young people to bridge differences and build consensus through constructive debate, participants in the Doha Debates Ambassador Programme learn to engage in intercultural dialogue and generate solutions to the world's most timely and complex issues.

At the start of the 12-week programme, ambassadors join an online community of practice guided by facilitation and intercultural communication expert Dr. Brandon Ferderer, systems-thinking specialist Jennifer Geist, and several international guest speakers. Participants will build critical communication, systems-thinking, and consensus-building skills to prepare them for the second half of the programme, where they will work in small teams to produce a Majlis-style debate that examines a global issue of concern to their generation.

As well as acquiring valuable intercultural communication tools and techniques, ambassadors form lifelong connections with their peers and often engage with Doha Debates long after the programme concludes. Program graduates have participated in live debates and town halls, podcasts and other special events. A group of 20 alumni will mentor the incoming cohort.

Alumni have also created their own community projects showcasing the skills they acquired in the programme and reflecting its majlis-style approach. Former ambassador Ahmed Berramdane hosted Majlis-style workshops at the American Cultural Center Algiers, while Murshidul Alam Bhuiyan launched the Human Heroes Project, a space for authentic story-sharing to bridge divides. Meanwhile, Ayomide Emmanuel Akinwale, Rami Mroueh, Fils Jean Pierre Mutsinzi, Hafsa Rasheed, and Azra Shahab co-created a global affairs podcast promoting peaceful dialogue among youth.

This cohort represents 68 countries across six continents, including Iraq, Somalia, India, Nigeria, Kenya, Afghanistan, Qatar, the US, and the UK. Many are current students or alumni of Qatar Foundation (QF) partner universities, including Georgetown University in Qatar, Northwestern University in Qatar, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, and Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, and of QF's Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

“We warmly welcome our seventh cohort into the Doha Debates Ambassador Programme,” said Amjad Atallah, the Managing Director of Doha Debates.“We're so proud of the hundreds of talented, truth-seeking young people who have contributed to the programme's success, and we're honoured to continue providing a unique space for them to connect, innovate and ultimately, start building the future they want for themselves.”