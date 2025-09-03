(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykjavík, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“ Amaroq ” or the“ Company ”) Director/PDMR Shareholding - Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) TORONTO, ONTARIO – 3 September 2025 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland's mineral potential, announces that it was informed that Eldur Olafsson, CEO of the Company, and Ellert Arnarson, CFO of the Company, acquired 95,693 and 45,000 common shares of no par value in the Company, respectively. DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: 1) Eldur Olafsson

2) Ellert Arnarson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: 1) Chief Executive Officer

2) Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Amaroq Ltd. b) LEI: 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code: 1) Depositary receipts representing Common shares of no par value in Amaroq Ltd

2) Common shares of no par value in Amaroq Ltd.

ISIN: 1) IS0000034569

2) CA02311U1030

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of depository receipts and common shares.

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s) 1) ISK 104.5

2) CAD 1.25 95,693

45,000 d) Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume: Average price:

1) 95,693; ISK 2) 45,000; CAD 1.25

e) Date of the transaction(s): September 02, 2025

f) Place of the transaction 1) XICE

2) TSXV



Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.