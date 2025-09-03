Director/PDMR Shareholding
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name:
| 1) Eldur Olafsson
2) Ellert Arnarson
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status:
| 1) Chief Executive Officer
2) Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Amaroq Ltd.
|b)
|LEI:
|213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
| 1) Depositary receipts representing Common shares of no par value in Amaroq Ltd
2) Common shares of no par value in Amaroq Ltd.
ISIN: 1) IS0000034569
2) CA02311U1030
|b)
|Nature of the transaction:
| Purchase of depository receipts and common shares.
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s):
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
| 1) ISK 104.5
2) CAD 1.25
| 95,693
45,000
|d)
| Aggregated information:
|
1) 95,693; ISK 2) 45,000; CAD 1.25
|e)
|Date of the transaction(s):
| September 02, 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
| 1) XICE
2) TSXV
Enquiries:
Amaroq Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
...
Ed Westropp, Head of BD and Corporate Affairs
+44 (0)7385755711
...
Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
...
Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Freddie Wooding
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500
Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)
James Asensio
Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Fergus Young
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
...
For Company updates:
Follow @Amaroq Ltd. on X (Formerly known as Twitter)
Follow Amaroq Ltd. on LinkedIn
Further Information:
About Amaroq
Amaroq's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Inside Information
This announcement does not contain inside information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment