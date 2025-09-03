India, Russia In Talks To Expand S-400 Missile Deliveries

Russia and India are holding negotiations on expanding deliveries of the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, according to Dmitry Shugaev, head of Russia's defense cooperation agency.

Shugaev said India already possesses Russian S-400 units, but discussions are underway for additional supplies. The talks reflect the two countries' ongoing defense partnership despite global geopolitical tensions.

India had signed a $5.5 billion contract in 2018 for five S-400 systems to counter regional threats, particularly from China. Deliveries, however, have faced repeated delays.

According to officials, the final two systems are scheduled for handover in 2026 and 2027. The advanced air defense platform is considered a key element of India's security strategy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, reaffirming that India and Russia have stood by each other“even in difficult times.”

Analysts note that while India diversifies arms purchases with the U.S., France, and Israel, Russia remains New Delhi's largest supplier, providing 36 percent of imports from 2020–2024.

Observers also highlight that India's push for S-400 systems is driven by concerns over China's growing military presence along the Himalayan border, making timely delivery crucial for regional security.

